Business

Treasury opposes arbitration rules for consumers suing banks

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 11:52 AM

NEW YORK

The Trump administration's Treasury Department has come out against a set of new regulations that would allow consumers to band together to sue their bank or credit card company.

A Treasury Department report released Monday takes aim at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's so-called forced arbitration rules, which the agency finalized this summer. In the report, the department questions whether the rules are in consumers' interests and says the agency failed to consider alternatives.

The report comes as Congressional Republicans are trying to rally support to pass a bill to override the CFPB's new regulations. But the November deadline for passing an override under what's known as the Congressional Review Act is approaching. The House has passed the bill but the Senate's version has stalled.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Listeria is rare but dangerous

    Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. The bacteria can grow in foods such as uncooked meats and vegetables soft, cheeses, and unpasteurized milk. Doctor Steven Gordon of Cleveland Clinic says that although listeria isn't very common, it can be very dangerous.

Listeria is rare but dangerous

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous
Take a ride through a snow plow obstacle course race 3:03

Take a ride through a snow plow obstacle course race
Bruce Rauner announces re-election bid 2:11

Bruce Rauner announces re-election bid

View More Video