Business

Renovations, butterflies lead to Girl Scouts camp closure

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 11:58 AM

LAS VEGAS

The Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada says it will close a longtime camp outside of Las Vegas following new restrictions in the area meant to protect an endangered blue butterfly species and high costs for necessary renovations.

Spokeswoman Linda Bridges tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that several camp buildings and the site's underground water vault need repairs that would cost the organization more than $1.5 million to bring up to standards.

The camp has welcomed more than 19,000 campers in the 64 years it has been open.

The organization will host a ceremony Nov. 4 to mark the camp's closure.

Bridges says the organization is looking to build a new southern Nevada camp and is working on establishing a temporary camp in the meantime.

