Oil pipeline opponent uses 'necessity defense' _ What is it?

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014, file photo, Chase Iron Eyes, an attorney and American Indian activist on the Standing Rock Reservation, is seen in Fort Yates, N.D. Iron Eyes, who is accused of inciting a riot during protests against the Dakota Access pipeline says he'll seek to present a "necessity defense." That's justifying a crime by arguing it prevented a greater harm. Iron Eyes has pleaded not guilty to inciting a riot and criminal trespass. He could face more than five years in prison if convicted at trial in February 2018. Kevin Cederstrom, File AP Photo