Business

Providence Biltmore sold to Chicago-based company

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 6:32 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A Chicago-based hospitality company says it has purchased the Providence Biltmore Hotel for an undisclosed price.

In an announcement Monday, Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners says it is planning a renovation for the hotel as it will be converted into a Graduate Providence hotel by 2019. A spokesman for the company tells The Providence Journal the sale closed on the building Oct. 20.

The 294-room hotel was built in 1922, and city tax records show the building has an assessed value of $26.2 million.

The president of Graduate Hotels says they plan to offer local residents a "dynamic community-centric gathering space" once the location opens.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Award-winning Latin teacher puts his students ahead of studies

    Collinsville High School Latin teacher James Stark views his students' well being as his top priority. Teaching Latin is somewhere down the list.

Award-winning Latin teacher puts his students ahead of studies

Award-winning Latin teacher puts his students ahead of studies 2:47

Award-winning Latin teacher puts his students ahead of studies
What’s scarier than monsters? 1:38

What’s scarier than monsters?
Family of Jacob Arter reacts to sentencing 0:43

Family of Jacob Arter reacts to sentencing

View More Video