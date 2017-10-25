FILE - In this July 13, 2014, file photo, a taxi speeds past the neon-lit Walgreens drugstore in the French Quarter of New Orleans. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reports financial results Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
Business

Walgreens beats Street 4Q forecasts

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 6:40 AM

DEERFIELD, Ill.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $802 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $1.31 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain posted revenue of $30.15 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.05 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.08 billion, or $3.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $118.21 billion.

Walgreens expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.40 to $5.70 per share.

Walgreens shares have dropped 19 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 19 percent in the last 12 months.

