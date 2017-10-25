Business

Drugmaker GSK sees sales rise thanks to new products

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 6:45 AM

LONDON

Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline says third-quarter sales rose 4 percent, driven by new products such as the company's Tivicay HIV treatment and Ellipta respiratory therapy.

Sales increased to 7.84 billion pounds ($10.3 billion) from 7.55 billion pounds in the same period last year. Net income jumped 50 percent to 1.21 billion pounds, primarily because of fewer one-time costs.

The results come only days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration licensed shingles vaccine Shingrix, which has been shown to be 90 percent effective and last at least four years in company-sponsored studies. The vaccine is one of three treatments in GSK's pipeline that are considered critical to the company.

CEO Emma Walmsley says targeted cost savings and restructuring and integration benefits "supported investment in our new products and (research and development) pipeline."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Award-winning Latin teacher puts his students ahead of studies

    Collinsville High School Latin teacher James Stark views his students' well being as his top priority. Teaching Latin is somewhere down the list.

Award-winning Latin teacher puts his students ahead of studies

Award-winning Latin teacher puts his students ahead of studies 2:47

Award-winning Latin teacher puts his students ahead of studies
What’s scarier than monsters? 1:38

What’s scarier than monsters?
Family of Jacob Arter reacts to sentencing 0:43

Family of Jacob Arter reacts to sentencing

View More Video