APNewsBreak: Trump opposes massive California water project

See where the proposed Delta tunnels would go The twin tunnels would take water from the Sacramento River and transport it under the Delta. See which islands and rivers they would cross. The twin tunnels would take water from the Sacramento River and transport it under the Delta. See which islands and rivers they would cross. Sharon Okada The Sacramento Bee

