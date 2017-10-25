Business

Cochise County: Some voters didn't get mandatory pamphlets

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 7:03 PM

BISBEE, Ariz.

Some voters in Cochise County didn't get pamphlets that officials are required to send out for the upcoming special election on a school budget override.

The news came the same day an independent report found the Arizona Secretary of State's office was incompetent in mailing pamphlets for last year's special election on time. The report said the office didn't commit any crimes.

The Cochise County election is scheduled for Nov. 7.

The county recorder's office didn't say how many voters were affected or what caused the error. The Associated Press has reached out for comment.

