Business

Official: 60 pounds of meth en route to Guam seized in 2017

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 1:25 AM

HAGATNA, Guam

A U.S. Postal Service official says inspectors so far this year have intercepted at least 60 pounds (27 kilograms) of methamphetamine mailed to Guam.

The Pacific Daily News reports that Kevin Rho, assistant inspector with the Postal Service, says the amount of meth sent to Guam through the mail has increased during the past 10 years.

Lt. Gov. Ray Tenorio said the cost of methamphetamine in the mainland is considerably less than what it is selling for on Guam.

Rho estimated a gram of meth in California sold for between $60 to $80, while Customs officials say a gram on Guam is estimated to cost between $200 and $400.

Rho said investigations are ongoing in connection with the confiscated drugs and arrests are pending.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey

    Abby Schrage, 12, of Highland, is a cancer patient at St. Louis Children's Hospital. She had an autographed picture of Cubs player Anthony Rizzo that was stolen. He sent her another picture and a jersey after hearing the news.

Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey

Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey 1:35

Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey
Convicted township leader's sister faces loan fraud charge 0:42

Convicted township leader's sister faces loan fraud charge
Columbia senior is a 2-sport star in football and basketball 1:58

Columbia senior is a 2-sport star in football and basketball

View More Video