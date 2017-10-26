Business

EU top court says bridge card game is no sport

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 4:11 AM

BRUSSELS

The European Union's top court now has a ruling on something that vexes sports fans and card players alike: is a game like bridge a sport? It says it's not.

The European Court of Justice announced in Thursday's ruling that "bridge, which is characterized by a physical element that appears to be negligible, is not covered by the concept of 'sport,'" when it comes to paying taxes.

The English Bridge Union wanted a tax exemption linked to sports for entrance fees to tournaments, which the British authorities refused, claiming a sport must have a significant element of physical activity.

Limiting itself to value-added tax exemptions, the court said in a statement that sports should be "characterized by a not negligible physical element."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey

    Abby Schrage, 12, of Highland, is a cancer patient at St. Louis Children's Hospital. She had an autographed picture of Cubs player Anthony Rizzo that was stolen. He sent her another picture and a jersey after hearing the news.

Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey

Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey 1:35

Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey
Convicted township leader's sister faces loan fraud charge 0:42

Convicted township leader's sister faces loan fraud charge
Columbia senior is a 2-sport star in football and basketball 1:58

Columbia senior is a 2-sport star in football and basketball

View More Video