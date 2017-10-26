Business

Police fatally shoot man after foot chase

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 4:16 AM

CLEVELAND

Authorities say one man is dead after leading police on a foot chase in Cleveland.

Cleveland police say officers were first responding to the area after neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police Chief Calvin Williams say officers came upon two men who started running away. Officers ran in pursuit, and at least one of the men was reported to have a gun in hand.

Williams says one of the men fell, leaving a handgun behind. Officers chased that man to a backyard where he produced a second weapon.

Authorities say shots were fired, and the suspect was struck. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the name of the suspect or the officers involved.

