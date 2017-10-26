FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 taxis to a gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Southwest Airlines Co. reports earnings Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
Business

Southwest beats 3Q profit forecasts

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 6:10 AM

DALLAS

Southwest is reporting third-quarter earnings of $503 million, which was better than expected on Wall Street in a quarter in which hurricanes created travel havoc for thousands of Americans.

The Dallas carrier's profit was 84 cents per share, or 88 cents when one-time charges are removed, which is a penny better than industry analysts had predicted, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $5.27 billion, just shy of expectations.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. edged lower before the opening bell Thursday.

