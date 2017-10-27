Scottish leader asks May for 'urgent clarity' on Brexit plan

Inspiration from mothers leads to one tech savvy classroom. Here's how.

Shiloh Middle School teacher Julie Carson started a Go Fund Me page to raise funds for new 10 Chromebooks. This inspired Cat Lewin, mother of a student Caden Cox, to donate a majority of the funds to surpass the goal in honor of her mother, Barbara Wiwcharuck, a former educator. Carson's mother, the late Diana Rich, was also an inspiration to the effort.