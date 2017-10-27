Business

Texas attorney general won't face charges in bribery probe

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 7:29 PM

AUSTIN, Texas

Prosecutors have closed a bribery investigation without filing charges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton after the Republican received a $100,000 donation to his legal defense fund from an executive who recently settled a Medicare fraud suit with the state.

But Paxton still faces separate felony securities fraud charges.

Kaufman County District Attorney Erleigh Wiley had been investigating charges Paxton improperly took the donation from James Webb.

That donation came prior to Webb's medical diagnostic firm agreeing last year to pay $3.5 million to settle charges it overbilled Texas for services.

Wiley released a statement Friday saying no charges would be filed because Paxton and Webb had a prior personal relationship, nullifying bribery laws.

Paxton has received nearly $550,000 in donations for legal expenses while contesting charges of misleading investors.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Railroad crossing safety

    In this BND file video, railroad police and Illinois State Police got together to watch railroad crossings in Sauget and Cahokia.

Railroad crossing safety

Railroad crossing safety 0:57

Railroad crossing safety
More jobs available in the metro-east 1:10

More jobs available in the metro-east
Cat gets very rare prosthetic legs 2:32

Cat gets very rare prosthetic legs

View More Video