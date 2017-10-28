Business

Memo details sexual harassment by ex-Ohio state senator

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 11:07 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A memo detailing a woman's sexual harassment complaint against an Ohio state senator by a state employee says he hugged her and repeatedly badgered her to have sex.

Sixty-three-year-old Findlay Republican Cliff Hite apologized and admitted to the allegations in a Twitter statement after resigning earlier this month. The memo written by the director of the Legislative Service Commission where the woman works was made public Friday.

The memo says Hite began visiting the woman's office in early August and spent an hour one day continually asking her to have sex at his condominium despite her repeatedly telling him no. The memo says he told her he'd had an affair while describing his sex life with his wife.

The woman says she missed work because of stress Hite caused.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Triad coach after playoff football loss to Peoria Richwoods

    Richwoods kicked a 34-yard field goal with 11.4 seconds to play to beat Triad.

Triad coach after playoff football loss to Peoria Richwoods

Triad coach after playoff football loss to Peoria Richwoods 0:33

Triad coach after playoff football loss to Peoria Richwoods
Triad eliminated from playoffs by Peoria Richwoods 0:59

Triad eliminated from playoffs by Peoria Richwoods
Highland beats Quincy Notre Dame in first round of playoffs 1:33

Highland beats Quincy Notre Dame in first round of playoffs

View More Video