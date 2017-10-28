Business

County in Cleveland sue drugmakers over opioid surge

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 2:08 PM

CLEVELAND

County officials in Cleveland are suing several large prescription drug companies saying they intentionally misled the public about the dangers of opioids.

The lawsuit filed Friday by Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County says the drugmakers and distributors sought to increase sales of painkillers and contributed to the opioid abuse crisis.

The complaint names some of the largest companies in the pharmaceutical industry. The lawsuit also accuses four doctors of downplaying the risk of prescription opioids in research funded by the drug companies.

The companies have denied wrongdoing in response to similar lawsuits filed around the country.

More than 540 people fatally overdosed on opioids last year in Cuyahoga County. The county Medical Examiner's Office estimates close to 800 could die this year.

The suit seeks an undisclosed amount of damages.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Triad coach after playoff football loss to Peoria Richwoods

    Richwoods kicked a 34-yard field goal with 11.4 seconds to play to beat Triad.

Triad coach after playoff football loss to Peoria Richwoods

Triad coach after playoff football loss to Peoria Richwoods 0:33

Triad coach after playoff football loss to Peoria Richwoods
Triad eliminated from playoffs by Peoria Richwoods 0:59

Triad eliminated from playoffs by Peoria Richwoods
Highland beats Quincy Notre Dame in first round of playoffs 1:33

Highland beats Quincy Notre Dame in first round of playoffs

View More Video