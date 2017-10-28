Business

Maryland senator wants special session on health insurance

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 12:35 PM

BALTIMORE

A Maryland state senator is calling for a special session of the General Assembly in light of President Donald Trump's decision not to fund cost-sharing subsidy payments to insurers.

Democratic Sen. Jim Brochin says the state should pass a law agreeing to pay for the subsidies for individual health insurance plans that Trump halted. The Baltimore Sun reports Brochin sent a letter to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan requesting a one-day special session to consider such a bill.

Brochin, who is running for Baltimore County executive, says he thinks it would help stabilize insurance prices.

General Assembly leaders said they'd entertain the idea of a special session if Hogan was on board. A spokeswoman for Hogan says he is willing to talk with Brochin about the issue.

