Maryland senator wants special session on health insurance

A Maryland state senator is calling for a special session of the General Assembly in light of President Donald Trump's decision not to fund cost-sharing subsidy payments to insurers.
Democratic Sen. Jim Brochin says the state should pass a law agreeing to pay for the subsidies for individual health insurance plans that Trump halted. The Baltimore Sun reports Brochin sent a letter to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan requesting a one-day special session to consider such a bill.
Brochin, who is running for Baltimore County executive, says he thinks it would help stabilize insurance prices.
General Assembly leaders said they'd entertain the idea of a special session if Hogan was on board. A spokeswoman for Hogan says he is willing to talk with Brochin about the issue.
