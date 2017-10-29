AP-NORC poll: Most have little fear of robots taking jobs

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015, file photo, people wait for their lunch orders to be ready at Eatsa in San Francisco. A new survey suggests that Americans vastly prefer dealing with people when they order food at a restaurant, rather than robots, but in most other settings they don’t particularly care. That may partly explain why the small, automated restaurant chain Eatsa, which sells food without cashiers or waiters, had to close five of its seven restaurants in October 2017. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo