No salmon return to Canada river, bringing New England fears

In an Oct. 5, 2017, photo provided by the Atlantic Salmon Federation, biologist Eric Brunsdon holds an aquaculture escapee from the Magaguadavic River. The New Brunswick-based Atlantic Salmon Federation says no wild Atlantic salmon have returned to the key river in New Brunswick, prompting concern for the fish’s population health in the U.S. and eastern Canada. The group says 2017 is the first year since they started monitoring in 1992 that no wild salmon have returned to the river to spawn. Atlantic Salmon Federation via AP Tom Moffatt