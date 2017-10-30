A Catalan and Spanish flag flutter on top of the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain, early Monday Oct. 30, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of Catalans took to the streets of Barcelona Sunday to call for their region to remain part of Spain, two days after regional lawmakers exacerbated a political crisis by voting for the wealthy region to secede.
A Catalan and Spanish flag flutter on top of the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain, early Monday Oct. 30, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of Catalans took to the streets of Barcelona Sunday to call for their region to remain part of Spain, two days after regional lawmakers exacerbated a political crisis by voting for the wealthy region to secede. Manu Fernandez AP Photo
A Catalan and Spanish flag flutter on top of the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain, early Monday Oct. 30, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of Catalans took to the streets of Barcelona Sunday to call for their region to remain part of Spain, two days after regional lawmakers exacerbated a political crisis by voting for the wealthy region to secede. Manu Fernandez AP Photo

Business

Catalans back to work after Spain takes charge of region

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 3:04 AM

BARCELONA, Spain

Catalonia's civil servants face their first full work week since Spain's central government overturned an independence declaration by firing the region's elected leaders.

All eyes will be on whether the transfer of power will be smooth or face opposition, which could deepen a month-long political crisis.

There was no immediate sign if ousted regional leader Carles Puigdemont and other members of his deposed Cabinet would try to go to their offices Monday, after the regional parliament proclaimed independence from Spain in a secret ballot Friday.

Puigdemont has vowed peaceful and "democratic opposition" to his Cabinet's dismissal, but he hasn't clarified if that means accepting an early regional election as a way out of the deadlock.

He's likely to be accused of rebellion on Monday for pushing ahead with secession.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pet parade benefits Belleville Area Humane Society

    The 5th Annual Howl’oween Pet Parade had a few hundred participants make a lap around E. Main St. Sunday. The parade raises money for the Belleville Area Humane Society.

Pet parade benefits Belleville Area Humane Society

Pet parade benefits Belleville Area Humane Society 0:56

Pet parade benefits Belleville Area Humane Society
East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory 3:09

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory
Wesclin's undefeated season ends with playoff loss to Pleasant Plains 0:32

Wesclin's undefeated season ends with playoff loss to Pleasant Plains

View More Video