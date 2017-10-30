Barge breaks free during storm, crashes into Bayonne shore

A very large barge apparently broke free during a powerful storm and has "crashed" into the Bayonne shoreline.
The city's emergency management office posted on Facebook that the barge came to rest at the foot of West 21st Street.
Powerful winds downed tree limbs and power lines one day after the storm moved across New Jersey on the fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.
There are 14,479 homes and businesses without electricity on in New Jersey Monday. Most are Jersey Central Power and Light customers and are in Morris County.
Forecasters say strong winds will persist through part of the day. The National Weather Service says west winds of 15 to 25 mph (24 kph to 40 kph) could gust to 50 mph (80 kph) before decreasing around midday.
