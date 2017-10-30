Corporate deal-making driven by fast technological change

FILE - This March 25, 2014, file photo shows a CVS store and pharmacy in Philadelphia. According to a Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 report in The Wall Street Journal., the drugstore chain is in talks to buy Aetna, the nation’s third-largest insurer. Analysts say such a deal would create a health colossus that can reach deeper into the average customer’s life to manage care and cut costs. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo