Business

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices decrease 7 cents

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 6:32 AM

DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have decreased by about 7 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.51 per gallon. That's about 38 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.43 per gallon in the Bay City, Midland and Saginaw areas. The highest was about $2.58 per gallon in the Marquette area.

The Detroit-area's average fell about 2 cents to $2.54 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

___

Online:

http://www.fuelgaugereport.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pet parade benefits Belleville Area Humane Society

    The 5th Annual Howl’oween Pet Parade had a few hundred participants make a lap around E. Main St. Sunday. The parade raises money for the Belleville Area Humane Society.

Pet parade benefits Belleville Area Humane Society

Pet parade benefits Belleville Area Humane Society 0:56

Pet parade benefits Belleville Area Humane Society
East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory 3:09

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory
Wesclin's undefeated season ends with playoff loss to Pleasant Plains 0:32

Wesclin's undefeated season ends with playoff loss to Pleasant Plains

View More Video