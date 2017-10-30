Tribes in Columbia River Gorge hit by White House decision

FILE - This Aug. 22, 2014, file photo shows one of the Native American homes at the Lone Pine fishing site near The Dalles, Ore. Members of Congressional delegations from Oregon and Washington state say the Trump administration has walked away from the federal government's obligation to build new homes and villages for Indians whose original abodes were submerged by the building of dams along the Columbia River decades ago. Gosia Wozniacka, file AP Photo