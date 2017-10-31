Crews scramble to restore power to Northeast after storm

Lights from automobile traffic leave trails on a street in Freeport, Maine, where most outlet shopping stores are closed due to a severe storm knocked out electricity, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. The severe storm packing hurricane-force wind gusts and soaking rain swept through the Northeast early Monday, knocking out power for nearly 1.5 million homes and businesses and forcing hundreds of schools to close in New England. Robert F. Bukaty AP Photo