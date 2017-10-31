Farmington's downtown revamp plan drawing mixed responses

A plan to revamp Farmington's downtown is drawing a mixture of excitement and skepticism from business owners.
The Daily Times of Farmington reports the revitalization plan dubbed Complete Streets involves a $3.4 million upgrade for the downtown corridor in the northwestern New Mexico city.
City Manager Rob Mayes says the plan also involves major updates of the water and sewer systems and storm management.
John McNeill, a member of the Metropolitan Redevelopment Area board, said the changes aim to slow vehicle traffic down and create space for pedestrian traffic.
Rod Hubble, who owns Rod Hubble Fine Art, says he's excited about the prospect of Farmington's downtown becoming a hot spot again. But Allstar T-Shirts and Trophies owner Valerie Jordan says she worries about the change in traffic and its effects on businesses.
