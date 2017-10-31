Catalan ex-leader to speak in Brussels as asylum rumors grow

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday Oct. 26, 2017, Catalan President Carles Puigdemont makes a statement at the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain. According to the office of a Catalan member of the European Parliament, it is confirmed Monday Oct. 30, 2017, that ousted Catalan President Carles Puigdemont has arrived in Brussels. Emilio Morenatti, FILE AP Photo