Business

Company is establishing operations in South Carolina county

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 4:36 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.

A California-based educational technology firm is planning to hire more than 300 employees in South Carolina and make a capital investment of $1.4 million over the next five years.

News outlets report the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation announced Monday that Greenwood Hall plans to establish operations in Horry County.

According to a press release, the company provides contact management solutions for education institutions, major non-profit agencies, and consumer brands. The company's services include enrollment management solutions and new student recruitment.

Greenwood Hall will hire customer service representatives, supervisory staff, support services and management. The company is partnering with SC Works to hold a job fair on Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

