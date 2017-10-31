Business

Wisconsin Senate to vote on lead pipe replacement bill

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 6:26 AM

MADISON, Wis.

The Wisconsin state Senate is expected to vote on a bill that would allow a public water utility and municipalities to finance property owners' efforts to replace lead pipes.

Under the bill, public water utilities, cities, villages, towns or counties could provide grants, loans or both to property owners to help them replace portions of water pipes they own that contain lead.

Some fear the bill would lead to higher water bills if utilities put money toward replacing pipes.

The Senate is set to vote on the bill on Tuesday. Approval would send the measure to the state Assembly.

