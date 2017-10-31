FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, file photo, a pair of Under Armour SpeedForm Gemini 2 Record Equipped running shoes, containing an embedded chip to track exercise, are displayed in New York. Under Armour Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, file photo, a pair of Under Armour SpeedForm Gemini 2 Record Equipped running shoes, containing an embedded chip to track exercise, are displayed in New York. Under Armour Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, file photo, a pair of Under Armour SpeedForm Gemini 2 Record Equipped running shoes, containing an embedded chip to track exercise, are displayed in New York. Under Armour Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo

Business

Under Armour cuts outlook again and shares plunge

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 6:43 AM

BALTIMORE

Under Armour is cutting its annual outlook again, sending shares plunging 12 percent before the opening bell.

The Baltimore company posted a profit of $54.2 million, or 12 cents per share, Tuesday. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 22 cents per share, which was actually 3 cents better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Revenue of $1.41 billion, however, is shy of analyst projections for $1.49 billion.

Under Armour Inc., more importantly, lowered its annual per-share earnings forecast to between 18 cents and 20 cents per share, about half what it told investors to expect in August.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Which casinos do metro-east residents visit?

    Swansea resident Jerri Allen and her mother, Dortha Renfro, of Waterloo, discuss why they enjoy going to casinos and which ones they like best in the St. Louis area.

Which casinos do metro-east residents visit?

Which casinos do metro-east residents visit? 2:06

Which casinos do metro-east residents visit?
Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC 1:52

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC
This local food truck serves sweets 1:09

This local food truck serves sweets

View More Video