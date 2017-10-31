Business

4 finalists named for South Dakota School of Mines president

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 8:04 AM

RAPID CITY, S.D.

The state Board of Regents has named four finalists for the presidency at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City.

The presidency has been vacant since Heather Wilson resigned in May to become Air Force secretary.

The finalists are officials at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland, Missouri University of Science and Technology, the University of Arkansas and Wichita State University in Kansas.

The finalists will meet with regents and others this week on the Rapid City campus. No selection will be made this week.

