Judge gives reprieve to Montana coal mine, averting layoffs

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2009, file photo, heavy equipment moves coal outside Signal Peak Energy's Bull Mountain mine near Roundup, Mont. A judge has given a reprieve to the owners of the central Montana coal mine who had warned layoffs were imminent after the mine’s expansion plans were blocked. U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy said Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 that preparatory work in the expansion area can proceed while the mine’s climate change impacts are further studied. Matthew Brown, File AP Photo