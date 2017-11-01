The Latest: S&P sees no immediate risk for Spanish ratings

The Latest on the Spain-Catalonia political crisis (all times local):
10:35 a.m.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's says that Spain's seizing control of Catalonia following the region's declaration of independence should have no immediate effect on the country's sovereign ratings and outlook, but it warned of possible problems later in the year.
The agency said the government's decision to intervene and call fresh elections "reduced the likelihood of a short-term escalation of tensions."
But the agency warned in a note Tuesday that related tensions "could lead to a sustained drop in business and consumer confidence and potential business disruption, especially in Catalonia," later this year.
S&P reiterated it does not believe Catalan independence will occur, adding that no national government had recognized Catalonia as an independent state.
Its rating for Spain remained at BBB+ with a positive outlook.
___
10:15 a.m.
Speculation is swirling around whether ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont will defy a Spanish National Court order to appear for questioning Thursday as part of a rebellion probe following Catalan lawmakers' vote in favor of secession from Spain last week.
Puigdemont appeared at a news conference in Brussels Tuesday, saying he and the five ousted regional Catalan government colleagues who accompanied him there were seeking "freedom and safety" from Spanish authorities.
Two of the officials returned to Barcelona late Tuesday. But it was unclear whether Puigdemont himself would return in time to appear for questioning Thursday. A person close to the ousted government said Puigdemont remained in Brussels Tuesday night.
