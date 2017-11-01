Molson Coors 3rd-quarter profit meets analysts' expectations

Molson Coors Brewing's third-quarter profit met Wall Street's view as the beer maker's sales improved overseas.
The Denver-based company, which makes Miller Light, Coors Light and other beers, earned $280 million, or $1.29 per share, for the period ended Sept. 30. That compares with $318.9 million, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.
Molson Coors Brewing Co.'s income tax expense rose to $145.3 million from $95.6 million in the prior-year period.
Earnings, adjusted for one-time costs and discontinued operations, were $1.34 per share, which met the expectations of analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research.
Quarterly revenue totaled $3.55 billion. Stripping out excise taxes, revenue fell 2 percent to $2.88 billion as sales weakened in the U.S. Sales climbed in Canada, Europe and the international segment.
