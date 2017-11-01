Clean slate: Browns' Gordon reinstated by NFL on conditions

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon catches a pass before an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears in Cleveland. Suspended Browns wide receiver has been granted a conditional re-instatement by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell following a meeting in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Gordon has been suspended since 2016 for multiple violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy. David Richard, File AP Photo