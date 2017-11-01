Business

Republican NY Senate leader slams GOP's federal tax cut plan

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 11:10 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

The Republican leader of the New York state Senate is urging Congress to reject a provision of the GOP tax cut proposal that he says would harm middle class homeowners in his state.

Senate Leader John Flanagan on Wednesday singled out a provision in the tax overhaul proposal that would end a popular federal deduction for state and local taxes.

The Long Island Republican says that while he remains supportive of "meaningful" tax cuts, the elimination of the deduction would hurt millions of middle class taxpayers by increasing their taxes.

Flanagan notes that New York already pays far more in federal taxes than it gets back.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Firefighters battle structure fire at vacant house in Washington Park

    Fire crews battled a structure fire Wednesday night at a vacant house in Washington Park.

Firefighters battle structure fire at vacant house in Washington Park

Firefighters battle structure fire at vacant house in Washington Park 0:18

Firefighters battle structure fire at vacant house in Washington Park
Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing 0:25

Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing
Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home 2:28

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home

View More Video