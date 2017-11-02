Business

Nome officials identify woman killed in building fire

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 1:35 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

City officials have identified a woman who died in a fire at a Nome, Alaska, bar and hotel.

KTVA reports that 63-year-old Betty Haugen died in the fire on Tuesday. Staff from the state fire marshal's office headed to Nome the same day to investigate the cause.

Officials estimate the fire caused at least $750,000 in damage at the business that triples as a bar, hotel and liquor store.

City officials say a person at the business followed a smell and found the fire, and then quickly told people to evacuate. They say the person's actions saved lives.

Haugen was found by a Nome Volunteer Fire Department member who was searching the debris. Her family has been notified.

