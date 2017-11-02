Typewriter enthusiasts gathering in Albuquerque

Typewriter enthusiasts are gathering in Albuquerque for another public event to celebrate the classic writing machines.
Organizers have scheduled a "Type-Out" on Nov. 12 for curious fans who want to experiment with vintage typewriters in public.
The event is slated to take place at Pennysmiths Paper and will feature typewriters similar to those used by novelist Ernest Hemingway and "The Twilight Zone" creator Rod Serling.
From public "type-ins" at bars to street poets selling personalized, typewritten poems, typewriters are emerging as popular items as aficionados hunt for the latest finds in thrift stores, online auction sites and antique shops.
Actor Tom Hanks recently released a collection of short stories about typewriters.
