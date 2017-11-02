Business

Newell Brands misses Street 3Q forecasts

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 6:29 AM

HOBOKEN, N.J.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $234.4 million.

The Hoboken, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $3.68 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 billion.

Newell Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $2.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.7 billion to $14.8 billion.

Newell Brands shares have dropped 8 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 15 percent. The stock has dropped 15 percent in the last 12 months.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Firefighters battle structure fire at vacant house in Washington Park

    Fire crews battled a structure fire Wednesday night at a vacant house in Washington Park.

Firefighters battle structure fire at vacant house in Washington Park

Firefighters battle structure fire at vacant house in Washington Park 0:18

Firefighters battle structure fire at vacant house in Washington Park
Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing 0:25

Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing
Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home 2:28

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home

View More Video