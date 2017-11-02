Business

Mall of America will close on Thanksgiving

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 9:43 AM

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.

The largest shopping mall in the country is again pushing back on early Black Friday sales by closing on Thanksgiving — but this time, it plans to take it a step further.

The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, is offering holiday pay on the Friday after Thanksgiving for the 1,200 people it directly employs.

Mall of America was among the retailers that took a stand against encroaching on Thanksgiving last year, as other shopping centers and big box stores opened on the holiday to capture early sales.

But owners of other malls are taking similar steps. The Star Tribune reports that CBL Properties will close its 75 shopping centers around the country on Thanksgiving, though stores, theaters and restaurants with exterior mall entrances will be given the option to open.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the 90-year-old grocery bagger who works in Fairview Heights

    John Mackin Jr. bags groceries for Schnucks in Fairview Heights. He began working as a bagger in 2001. On Thursday, Mackin will turn 90 years old.

Meet the 90-year-old grocery bagger who works in Fairview Heights

Meet the 90-year-old grocery bagger who works in Fairview Heights 2:19

Meet the 90-year-old grocery bagger who works in Fairview Heights
Firefighters battle structure fire at vacant house in Washington Park 0:18

Firefighters battle structure fire at vacant house in Washington Park
Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing 0:25

Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing

View More Video