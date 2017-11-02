More than 40M fire extinguishers that may not work recalled

More Videos 2:06 Which casinos do metro-east residents visit? Pause 1:14 St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move 3:09 East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory 1:19 The Martyrs of Charity from Ruma 0:25 Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing 0:40 Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 2:28 Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home 0:12 Breese police seek ID of man in surveillance video 1:52 Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC Video Link copy Embed Code copy

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can also help identify them quickly. There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can also help identify them quickly. Credit: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

