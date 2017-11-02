Red Sox hire Tony La Russa as special assistant

FILE - In this May 17, 2014, file photo, Tony La Russa, newly hired as chief baseball officer for the Arizona Diamondbacks, speaks to reporters after being introduced in Phoenix. The Boston Red Sox have hired La Russa to serve as a vice president and special assistant on its baseball operations staff, the announced Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. He served the past four seasons as the Arizona Diamondbacks chief baseball analyst, advising Arizona's baseball operations department. Matt York, File AP Photo