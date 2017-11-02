Business

Man hit, killed by TRAX train south of Salt Lake City

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 9:40 AM

MURRAY, Utah

The Utah Transit Authority is investigating the death of a man who was struck and killed by a commuter train south of Salt Lake City.

Witnesses say the man in his 20s was wearing headphones when he stepped off a TRAX train and appeared to be distracted when he was hit by another one pulling into the Murray Central Station Wednesday afternoon.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he died from unspecified injuries. His name has not been released.

The accident shut down part of the rail line for more than an hour but service was restored by about 4:30 p.m.

