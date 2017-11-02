Ivanka Trump, the daughter and advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, delivers a speech at World Assembly for Women: WAW! 2017 conference in Tokyo Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
Business

Ivanka Trump: Harassment of women at work can't be tolerated

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 9:42 PM

TOKYO

Ivanka Trump says at a Tokyo conference on women's advancement that harassment of women in the workplace cannot be tolerated.

The U.S. president's daughter and adviser spoke Friday at the World Assembly for Women amid growing attention to sexual harassment of women in Hollywood and other industries in the United States.

Ivanka Trump also said workplaces need to make further efforts to respect women's values and accommodate work-family balance.

She came to Japan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and is set to leave one day before her father arrives here Sunday.

President Donald Trump starts his first official Asia tour in Japan. Trump will play golf and talk with Abe and meet with Emperor Akihito and relatives of people abducted by North Korea.

