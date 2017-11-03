Sacked Catalonian President Carles Puigdemont looks on after a press conference in Brussels, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Ousted Catalan President Carles Puigdemont is calling for avoiding violence and says dialogue is a priority during his first address on Belgian soil. Puigdemont on Tuesday recapped the issues which led him to leave for Belgium the previous day, but did not immediately say in his statement what he would do in Brussels or whether he would seek asylum.
Business

Spanish judge mulls arrest warrant for ex-Catalan leader

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 3:22 AM

BARCELONA, Spain

A Spanish judge is deliberating on whether to issue an international arrest warrant for Catalonia's ousted leader after she jailed nine former members of the region's separatist government a day earlier.

Catalan ex-president Carles Puigdemont flew to Brussels this week after Spanish authorities removed him and his 13-member Cabinet from office for pushing ahead with secession.

If an arrest warrant is issued, Puigdemont will fight extradition without seeking political asylum, according to his Belgian lawyer.

Puigdemont was due to appear at Spain's National Court on Thursday to answer questions in a rebellion case brought by Spanish prosecutors, but he didn't show up.

The court will also consider an appeal to release two separatist activists who were jailed last month in a sedition investigation.

