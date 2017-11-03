Business

Wild horses a draw in South African mining village

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 6:31 AM

KAAPSEHOOP, South Africa

Wild horses roam freely in the South African village of Kaapsehoop, their origins unknown.

The town was founded on gold mining well over a century ago. Now both horses and history are tourist draws.

The horses roam along the Drakensburg escarpment, with its cool mountain climate offering sufficient grazing and water throughout the year.

Although tick-borne diseases take their toll, a major threat to the horses comes from humans. The creatures are often killed in accidents with speeding vehicles.

Though loyally protected by local residents, some of the horses still fall into abandoned mining pits. Others are poached for use in traditional medicines.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment

    New Athens Elementary School principal Jim Marlow talks about how they are preparing students to excel on state testing.

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 2:27

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment
Valley View residents makes emotional pleas to Shiloh board 2:00

Valley View residents makes emotional pleas to Shiloh board
Meet the 90-year-old grocery bagger who works in Fairview Heights 2:19

Meet the 90-year-old grocery bagger who works in Fairview Heights

View More Video