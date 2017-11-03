President Donald Trump holds an example of what a new tax form may look like during a meeting on tax policy with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Washington, with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, right.
Business

GOP tax bill would be broadest tax code rewrite in 30 years

Associated Press

November 03, 2017 6:42 AM

WASHINGTON

House Republicans have unveiled a broad tax-overhaul plan that would touch virtually all Americans and every corner of the economy.

It would offer sharply lower rates for corporations and reduced personal taxes for many. But it would give fewer deductions to home-buyers and families with steep medical bills.

The measure would be the most extensive rewrite of the nation's tax code in three decades. It's the product of a party that faces increasing pressure to produce a big legislative victory before next year's elections.

GOP leaders praised the plan as a sparkplug for the economy and a boon to the middle class and christened it the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

