Nigerian Ph.D. student wins $100K environmental prize

On Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, Cornelius Adewale has won the Bullitt Foundation's environmental prize for 2017 for his leadership role in developing an app and web tool that can measure a farm's carbon footprint and help farmers reduce the impact of that footprint. Adewale came to WSU from Nigeria, where he ran an organic farm. Nigeria is grappling with climate change issues and something like 30 percent of the population works in agriculture, and he'll be returning home when he finishes his degree, so the tool could be important toward lowering Nigeria's carbon footprint

and of course it can be used anywhere).