Pelham appointed to Green Mountain Care Board

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has appointed a longtime state government official and former lawmaker to Vermont's health care regulating board.
Scott announced Friday that Tom Pelham will fill the seat on the Green Mountain Care Board vacated by Con Hogan in September.
Pelham served as deputy secretary of administration and tax commissioner under Republican Gov. Jim Douglas, and commissioner and deputy commissioner of finance and management under Democratic Gov. Howard Dean. He also served as commissioner and deputy commissioner of housing and community affairs under Govs. Madeleine Kunin, a Democrat, and Richard Snelling, a Republican.
Scott says Pelham is "an accomplished public official" whose background and experience "will serve the board and the people of Vermont well."
He was elected to the Vermont House as an independent in 2002.
Comments