Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont utilities wrap up storm fix

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 8:12 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

Electric utilities in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont say they expect to finish restoring power to the final 50,000 or so customers who lost power during a wind storm that left hundreds of thousands of people in the dark.

On Saturday morning, Central Maine Power was reporting that just under 36,000 customers were still without power while Emera Maine was reporting just over 9,000 in the dark.

Utilities in both New Hampshire and Vermont are reporting several hundred remaining outages scattered across the two states.

More than half of Maine's population was in the dark at the peak after the powerful storm whacked the state last Sunday knocking down trees and power lines.

Officials in the three states expect to seek federal assistance to pay for the repairs.

